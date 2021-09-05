Mercedes-Maybach EQS Concept shows SUV future of the flagship brand

The Mercedes-Maybach EQS Concept is a high-riding luxury concept, which is a variation on a theme we've seen before. But this previews a production model coming soon, along with a less opulent regular Mercedes-Benz version.

Like the EQ sedans, the Maybach EQS Concept is all about curves. It's borderline blobby. But it has a longer roofline for that SUV shape and cargo-carrying potential. It also has a very tall grille panel, which, being a Mercedes-Maybach, has cascading chrome lines. Those lines are mirrored in the air inlet below, the side sills and the rear bumper. More chrome appears around the window openings as well as the Maybach badging on the rear pillars and the proud Mercedes three-pointed star hood ornament. It's all topped off with a signature two-tone paint scheme and 24-inch wheels.

While the SUV shape could be used for more cargo-carrying capacity on regular EQS models, this Maybach concept fills it up with reclining executive seating. The seats are ensconced by an ornate bulkhead that descends into the center console with a flower vase, champagne flute holders and storage. Front passengers are treated to the Hyperscreen dashboard with three displays under a large pane of glass. Everyone gets to enjoy the bright white and navy blue upholstery paired with rose gold accents.

Mercedes hasn't given many details about this EQS Concept's powertrain, but says range will be around 373 miles on the WLTP cycle. Expect a bit less in EPA testing. We wouldn't be surprised if it borrows its motors from the EQS sedan, with the rear-drive version making 329 horsepower and the dual-motor all-wheel-drive one making 516. The first EQS SUV to come to production will be the Mercedes-Benz version in 2022, with the Mercedes-Maybach following later.

Related Video: