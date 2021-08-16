2022 Ford Maverick turbo fuel economy numbers aren't too shabby

When Ford introduced the 2022 Maverick compact pickup truck, it rightfully crowed about the standard hybrid's impressive preliminary fuel economy numbers of 40 mpg in the city and 33 on the highway. But it was suspiciously silent on fuel economy for the optional non-hybrid turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder. If the build sheets procured by a member of the Maverick Truck Club forum are to be believed, though, Ford had nothing to be ashamed of.

The build sheets are all for Mavericks equipped with the turbo engine as well as all-wheel drive and the 4K Tow Package. All of them are rated for 22 mpg in the city and 29 mpg on the highway. That tops both versions of the Hyundai Santa Cruz, the best of which gets 21 mpg in the city and 27 on the highway, while the comparable turbo 2.5-liter all-wheel-drive one gets 19 in the city and 27 on the highway.

As the forum points out, these build sheets are all for turbo Mavericks with the upgraded tow package, which includes a shorter final drive ratio. On top of that, the turbocharged engine is also available with front-wheel drive. As such, there might be a variant of the turbo truck with even slightly better fuel economy, possibly reaching or breaking 30 mpg on the highway. We'll certainly be looking forward to the official numbers for all configurations that will surely be available soon.

