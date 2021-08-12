Everything you'll need to 'properly' vacuum your car

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Car interiors are tough to keep clean, but it's definitely easier with these helpful tips. The video above features AMMO's Larry Kosilla as he goes through the step-by-step process for "properly" vacuuming your interior, addressing common mistakes and detailing exactly what you'll need to take the project from start to finish. To make your interior the best it can be, you'll need a bit more than just a vacuum. Luckily, we've listed affordable options for anything you might need to follow the instructions below. Of course, each car is different, which means the process may vary slightly from vehicle to vehicle.

Armor All Wet/Dry Utility Shop Vacuum - $47.22 (34% off)

The first thing you'll need when vacuuming your car is, of course, a vacuum. The video above focuses on a thorough, "proper," cleaning so although a smaller portable vacuum does the job just fine for smaller spot cleans, you might want something a bit more heavy duty for this. This Armor All vacuum is a traditional wet/dry utility vac with a 2.5 gallon polypropylene tank and a 10-foot cord that plugs into a standard electrical outlet. The vac includes a 6-foot x 1¼-inch hose, a reusable cloth filter, a foam wet filter, a 2-in-1 utility nozzle with brush, a crevice tool, a deluxe car nozzle, a blower nozzle with adapter, and a detail brush. If you're looking for a vacuum that can get into every nook and cranny, this is a great option.

SIN SHINE Compressed Air 3.0 Multi-Use Electric Air Duster - $51.59

Before vacuuming, it's usually a good idea to blow out the seat tracks underneath the seats and the seams of the seat bottoms with some compressed air. If you don't have access to compressed air, an electric air duster is a great option. This one can blow at 67.5 mph, has a 10-foot long power cord and only weighs 1.9 lbs.

Amazer Stiff Bristles Heavy Duty Brush (2 pack) - $8.49

When doing a thorough vacuum, it's always a good idea to have a heavy duty brush nearby to loosen trapped dirt in the carpet. It can often be helpful to brush the carpet and then immediately vacuum the dirt as it's lifted. These brushes feature an ergonomic, comfortable grip and stiff, durable bristles. At 2 for under $10, they're a solid deal if you don't already have one of these around the house.

Detail Dudes Boars Hair Ultra Soft Car Detail Brushes (Set of 3) - $15.99 (6% off)

Once you get to the seat vacuuming part of your journey, you may notice that depending on the material, it can be slightly more difficult than the rest of the vehicle. If your seats are particularly old or brittle, sometimes it can be a good idea to use either some compressed air to dislodge old dirt, or use a soft bristle brush like one of these to sweep the dirt out before vacuuming it up. These brushes are specifically made for car detailing and have many uses beyond seat sweeping.

Amazon Basics Microfiber Cleaning Cloth 12"x16" (Pack of 24) - $12.53

Last but not least, you could probably benefit from having a few microfiber towels around for any cleaning job, and this one is no exception. You can use the towels to wipe heavy dirt off of floor mats, soak up any spills before vacuuming, or to dust the remainder of the interior after you've finished the main job. These Amazon Basics microfiber towels are always a solid value for the price.