Updated 2022 Chevrolet Traverse priced above the outgoing model

Pricing information for the updated 2022 Chevrolet Traverse has appeared online. Delayed by a model year due to the pandemic, the crossover is more expensive than its predecessor, but the numbers don't tell the full story.

Well-informed enthusiast website GM Authority published pricing details before Chevrolet. It learned the entry-level Traverse will carry a base price of $34,895 including a mandatory $1,195 destination charge. For context, the cheapest 2021 model was priced at $30,995, or $3,900 less. That's because the former entry-level trim is gone.

Chevrolet axed the front-wheel-drive L model it previously positioned at the bottom of the range. The lineup now starts with the LS trim level, which is $500 more expensive than in 2021. Adding all-wheel-drive costs $2,000. Next up in the hierarchy are the LT Cloth, the LT Leather, the RS, and the Premier. They're all $500 more expensive than last year with the exception of the RS, which costs $200 more. Finally, the flagship High Country is new for 2022.

Pricing for the High Country starts at $52,395 with front-wheel-drive and tops out at $54,595 with all-wheel-drive. Pegged well into luxury-car territory, it comes standard with 20-inch wheels, power-folding third-row seats, and a dual-pane sunroof, among other features. It also offers an 8-inch touchscreen for the infotainment system.

Power for the 2022 Traverse comes from a 3.6-liter V6 engine regardless of the trim level chosen. It's rated at 310 horsepower and 266 pound-feet of torque and is bolted to a nine-speed automatic transmission. And, all variants benefit from a round of comprehensive updates that includes a new-look exterior design and more tech features.

Chevrolet hasn't commented on the report, and it hasn't announced pricing information for the Traverse. Production will start in Lansing, Michigan, in August 2021, and dealers across the nation will receive the crossover shortly after.