Report: Oil-burning engines a problem for Subarus, Acuras, Audis, more

You might expect to see clouds of blue smoke emanating from the tailpipe of a broken-down hooptie, but surprisingly, excessive oil consumption is also an issue with some late-model vehicles from several different manufacturers. This is according to Consumer Reports, whose reliability surveys identified the issue in 12 different engines for the model years 2010 to 2019.

Those include:

Acura 3.7-liter V6, 2010–2013

Audi turbocharged 2.0-liter I4, 2010–2108

Audi supercharged 3.0-liter V6, 2011–2019

BMW turbocharged 4.4-liter V8, 2012–2019

GM 2.4-liter I4, 2011–2015

Mini turbocharged 1.6-liter I4, 2010–2015

Subaru 2.0-liter H4, 2012–2017

Subaru 2.5-liter H4, 2010–2018

Subaru 3.6-liter H6, 2010–2018

Volkswagen turbocharged 1.4-liter I4, 2016–2019

Volvo turbocharged 3.0-liter V6, 2011–2015

Volvo 3.2-liter V6, 2010–2014

In response to the issue, General Motors and Acura have extended the powertrain warranty on some models. Audi has issued a technical service bulletin that it claims addresses the problem. Other manufacturers recommended that owners contact the automaker's customer service department or reach out to their local dealer if they have a concern.

Excessive oil use can sneak up on an owner because of the long factory-recommend service intervals. Few owners regularly check their oil, and of course, having a gas station attendant offer to do so when filling up your tank is for most people merely the stuff of legend.

