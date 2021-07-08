Watch the 2021 Goodwood Festival of Speed live here

It’s officially Goodwood Festival of Speed time! That means it’s time to watch hours of legendary road and race cars fly up the Goodwood Hill in the south of England every day for the next four days. Beginning today and ending Sunday, all of the hill-climb action can be found on Goodwood’s YouTube channel — we’ve embedded the live video you want at the top of this post.

You’ll need to begin watching the action at a reasonable hour (due to the time zone difference) to catch the earlier runs, but most cars will run up the hill several times in a single day if their class is on the schedule. Basically, don’t worry about missing out if you don’t wake up at the crack of dawn. You can always rewind the YouTube video, too.

It’s also time to be on the lookout for new car reveals, of which there are always plenty surrounding Goodwood. We already got the Lotus Emira and new BMW 2 Series, both of which were revealed in conjunction with the event. Expect even more for cars like the Genesis G70 Shooting Brake and others that we just don’t know about yet.

You can come back here to this post every day to find the proper video waiting for you, so tune in all weekend for some lovely British motoring mornings.