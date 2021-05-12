The Genesis G70 Shooting Brake is officially official now, as Genesis just revealed the car in a few photos today. And yes, Genesis is calling this G70 variant the “Shooting Brake” despite having four doors. No matter the semantics, this wagon is one attractive offering.

It builds on the revised design of the G70 sedan on its way here, then translates that into a wagon body shape. That means it gets the dramatic new Genesis grille and instantly-recognizable split lights in both front and back. Before we get too far into the weeds, though, know that this car is not meant for U.S. consumption. Genesis specifically built this car for its grand entrance into the European market, and it will launch in Europe. That’s to be expected with any new wagon, as American buyers would seemingly rather buy something like Genesis’ upcoming GV70 than this G70 Shooting Brake.

Compared to the sedan, the Shooting Brake is exactly the same length at 184.4 inches. Genesis kept it small to appeal to European customers wanting a car with a smaller footprint. Despite the similar size, the wagon body shape gives the Shooting Brake 40% more cargo area than a standard G70 sedan. Doing the math, that means the Shooting Brake should have nearly 15 cubic-feet of space behind the second row. No final specs were provided, but folding that second row down is where things should really open up, and the true potential of the wagon body shape should shine. The Shooting Brake is designed with a fairly aggressive slant to its rear window, which likely cuts into rear cargo space, but it sure does look good.

There’s only one photo of the interior, and it previews an attractive red and black two-tone look. Powertrain details for Europe are MIA for the time being. We’ll be getting the carryover 2.0-liter turbo four-cylinder and 3.3-liter twin-turbo V6 options with the refreshed G70 in the U.S. Europe will likely add a diesel option to the mix, and maybe even a manual transmission. European buyers will have this G70 Shooting Brake and many other Genesis options available to them including the G80, GV80, GV70 and the G70 sedan.

