Ferrari's new V6-powered sports car is here. Although it's not just V6-powered. This new Ferrari 296 GTB also features a pair of turbos and a plug-in hybrid system to generate power. It actually makes more power than either the F8 or the Roma. Neither car has to worry about being replaced, though, as this is just another addition to the Ferrari line.

Of course the highlight of this car is the powertrain, a Ferrari first, and it actually gives the car its name, with the 29 standing for the displacement and the 6 for the number of cylinders. It's not quite accurate, though, since the displacement rounds up to 3.0 liters. The engine is a super wide 120 degrees, and nestled in the "V" are the turbochargers. Between the engine and the transmission is the electric motor. The V6 on its own makes 654 horsepower, and the electric motor makes 165 horsepower. Total output is 819 horsepower with 546 pound-feet of torque. The engine can also rev to 8,500 rpm.

Power goes solely to the rear wheels via an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. It's all packaged in a car that has a 2-inch shorter wheelbase than the F8.

The results of this engine are impressive. It will hit 62 mph in 2.9 seconds and 124 mph in 7.3 seconds. Top speed is 205 mph. And with a full charge, the 296 can drive 15.5 miles entirely on electricity.

Ferrari is also offering a higher-performance variant of the 296 called the Assetto Fiorano. It adds some aerodynamic aids to the nose, and it lighter by about 26 pounds. It can be made lighter still with the addition of a Lexan rear window. Suspension is bolstered with Multimatic spool-valve shocks (like those used by the Ford GT and Chevy Colorado ZR2). Ferrari also offers stripes as an option to make it stand out visually.

