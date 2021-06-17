Remember sedans? BMW remembers, and these new spy photos give us our first glimpse inside the company's redesigned flagship 7 Series. The story of the day? Screens.

While the peanut-butter-brown seats may draw the eye in these pics, the real story here is the dash, which appears as though it will be dominated by two large screens. While not as dramatic of an upgrade as the new Mercedes-Benz S-Class, it's certainly a departure from the comparatively conservative execution of the current car's infotainment and cluster screens.