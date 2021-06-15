The 2021 Ford Bronco has officially entered production, with the first customer-spec examples rolling off the line at Ford's Michigan Assembly Plant. The Blue Oval is marking the occasion with what it calls "Bronco Celebration," which will go live at 10 a.m. EDT Tuesday.

No, this is not a drill; it's finally happening.

"We know the fans have been waiting for the Bronco – and we’re so excited to bring it back," said Chief Marketing Officer Suzy Deering in Ford's official announcement. "And this Bronco is better than ever. We’re staying authentic to Bronco’s goes-over-any-terrain heritage and have leveraged the brand’s Built Wild innovative design, durability and advanced off-road capability to get the most out of every adventure in the wild."

While this is great news for some reservation holders who have been standing by for nearly a year to get their hands on a new Bronco, not all of Ford's early adopters are so fortunate. Those who opted for the painted modular hardtop (the most premium variant offered) will have to wait quite a bit longer. It was initially supposed to be available late in the 2021 model year, but Bronco buyers who want that specific top are now going to have to wait until the 2022 model year. Reservation holders had until April 8 to make changes to their order if they hoped to get their new trucks a little faster in exchange for choosing a cheaper top.

Related video: