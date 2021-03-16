For 2021, the Ford F-150 Responder is an even more impressive police pickup truck. Not only is it faster, but it boasts upgrades that make it more capable.

While the output of the twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 is unchanged from the consumer truck at 400 horsepower and 500 pound-feet of torque, the top speed has been raised to 120 mph. This is supported by a Responder-specific Goodyear Wrangler Enforcer all-terrain tire that can handle the heat of such high speeds and be effective on pavement or dirt. Additionally, the F-150 Responder now comes with an automatic four-wheel-drive setting so that officers don't have to worry about changing from two-wheel drive to four when in the middle of a pursuit that heads into dirt, or in inclement weather. Although not new, the F-150 Responder also comes standard with the FX4 Off-Road Package that includes a rear-differential locker, off-road tuned shocks, skid plates and hill descent control.

Naturally, the F-150 Responder comes with other modifications for officer safety and convenience. The newest one is Police Engine Idle, which allows the officer to step out of the vehicle with the key, and the vehicle can be locked while it's running. This would allow lights and equipment to stay powered, but the vehicle would be secure. The truck can be ordered with or without a center console, depending on equipment needs. The front seats feature bolsters designed not to interfere with utility belts, and they come with steel intrusion plates to protect officers.

There are a number of optional features available, too. Various towing packages can add cameras and sensors to aid hooking up and moving a trailer, and the towing capacity can be as great at 11,200 pounds. Blind-spot monitoring and cross-traffic alert are options, as are forward collision prevention with pedestrian detection, which can be disabled as needed. Ford can also include some emergency lighting direct from the factory.

No pricing has been given for the F-150 Responder, but you won't be able to get one unless you're a police officer. Either that or you might pickup a retired one a few years out. Police agencies can order one this month, and deliveries will arrive this fall.

