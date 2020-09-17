Ram announced Thursday that the third of its five-truck "Built to Serve" series will officially launch Friday. The latest edition, finished in either Anvil or Billet Silver, honors the U.S. Air Force on the anniversary of its founding.

"Ram continues to honor all of those who serve or have served in the United States armed forces with distinction through our latest ‘Built to Serve’ offering," said Ram chief Mike Koval Jr., in FCA's announcement. "The ‘Built to Serve’ adage is something Ram truck owners, whether civilian or military, are very familiar with as it’s something we strive to build into every truck and van we produce."



FCA is releasing a new truck approximately once every three months, each commemorating one of the five branches of the U.S. Armed Forces — Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines and Coast Guard. Deliveries of the latest model are set to begin this week to coincide with the 73rd anniversary of the Air Force's establishment as a separate branch on Sept. 18, 1947.

"Built to Serve" models are easily spotted thanks to their prominent rear quarter panel decals. Cosmetic upgrades include an all-black grille and surround, black badges, side steps, black four-inch exhaust tips, body-colored wheel arch trim, and 20-inch wheels finished in Technical Gray. The option price adds the Off-Road Group, which bundles features such as underbody skid plates, electronic-locking rear axle, off-road shocks, tow hooks, and all-terrain tires.

In total, FCA will sell 9,000 "Built to Serve" editions divvied up so that each branch gets two appropriate color choices out of 10 total: Gator (1,000 units) and Diamond Black (1,000); Ceramic Gray (1,000) and Patriot Blue (1,000); Anvil (1,000) and Billet Silver (1,000); Tank (1,000) and Flame Red (1,000); and Spitfire (500) and Bright White (500). The up-charge regardless of variant is $2,795.