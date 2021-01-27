Hyundai's fourth-generation Tucson made its debut in late 2020 with a radical new design. Motorists who want an even more extroverted look will be able to order the N Line trim, which brings an array of performance-inspired accents inside and out. It hasn't been announced for America yet, but we could see it on our shores.

Cranking the design dial up was easier said than done because the new Tucson already starts out as anything but boring to look at. Ticking the N Line box adds a lower front air dam that's taller and wider than the standard model's. It's flanked by new-look headlight bezels that emphasize the crossover's width, and it's underlined by a redesigned lower panel. Look closely, and you'll notice there's a subtle N emblem embedded into the passenger side of the grille.

Body-colored accents over the wheel arches and trim-specific cladding on the bottom of the doors give the Tucson's profile a sleeker look. Out back, Hyundai added a bigger spoiler on the edge of the roof, and it reshaped the lower part of the bumper with a piece of trim that resembles an air diffuser. Car-spotters will also be able to tell the N Line apart by keeping an eye out for twin exhaust tips and 19-inch wheels with N-branded center caps.

Buyers have seven exterior colors to choose from. Shadow Grey (pictured) is exclusive to the N Line model. It's one of five colors that can be paired with a Phantom Black roof at an extra cost.

Step inside, and you'll find sport seats for the front passengers, a combination of leather and suede upholstery, and red stitching throughout the cabin. The driver sits behind a four-spoke steering wheel exclusive to the N Line.

There are no major mechanical modifications to report, so the N Line is offered with the same gasoline- and diesel-burning engines as the regular Tucson. The palette ranges from a 136-horsepower turbodiesel four-cylinder engine to a 265-horsepower gasoline-electric plug-in hybrid powertrain built around a 1.6-liter turbo four. Keep in mind these specifications apply to the European-spec model shown in the gallery above. Americans won't get the turbodiesel engine, but the United States lineup will include a plug-in hybrid variant.

More power isn't on the menu, at least not until Hyundai releases a full-blown Tucson N, but engineers calibrated the optional Electronically Controlled Suspension (ECS) system for a sportier ride. The South Korean firm also points out that the steering is more connected and slightly heavier while offering a better on-center feel.

Hyundai's European dealers will begin receiving the Tucson N Line in the coming months. American availability hasn't been announced yet, but we wouldn't be surprised if the N Line appears here shortly after the fourth-gen Tucson lands in showrooms as a 2022 model. Hyundai is busily expanding the scope of its N range, it's branching out into the crossover segment with a hot-rodded version of the Kona, so a sportier Tucson would complement the product offensive well. We've reached out to the company, and we'll update this story if we learn more.

