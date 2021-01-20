Once again, Europe is showing off its wealth of factory supported pop-top campers. This one comes from Nissan, and while it's technically a concept, it's mostly built using factory accessories. Yes, the Nissan e-NV200 Winter Camper Concept could be easily replicated if you live across the Atlantic.

It's based on a standard Nissan e-NV200 van, which features a 107-horsepower electric motor and 40-kWh battery. From there, Nissan added the Nissan Camper Technology Luxury Kit, which features much of the camping equipment inside such as the stovetop, refrigerator, beds and insulated windows. A solar panel is mounted to the pop-up roof, supplying power to the 220-volt interior power pack. Other factory accessories include the mud guards and rubber floor mats.

Not everything is available straight from Nissan, though. The van has been lifted slightly to clear the taller off-road tires on low-offset steel wheels. A brush guard with LED off-road lights has been fitted to the nose, and the van has a custom vinyl wrap. Still, these upgrades wouldn't be difficult to replicate for someone wanting a Winter Camper Concept of their own.

While we would love to have the e-NV200 available in the U.S., we would also settle for Nissan selling its camper accessories here. Considering how much interest there is in camping and small camper vans, we think having these accessories available would help Nissan move some regular NV200s to people beyond commercial customers.

