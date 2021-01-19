Official

2021 Nissan Armada gets higher base price and new trim lines

It comes with upgraded infotainment and standard safety features

Jan 19th 2021 at 11:00AM
  • 2021 Nissan Armada Platinum
  • Image Credit: Nissan
The 2021 Nissan Armada full-size SUV got a refresh for the new model year, and although mild, it did bring some pleasant changes. It now has a big 12.3-inch infotainment screen and a 7-inch instrument display, a bit more power and torque, and standard driver assists such as automatic emergency braking, lane-keep assist and blind-spot warning. With these upgrades, it also costs a bit more than it used to.

Nissan revised the lineup of trim levels for 2021, too. It dropped the extra-plush Platinum Reserve trim, and added a new base S trim. That didn't stop the price increase, though, as the S trim with two-wheel drive starts at $49,895, an increase of $1,000 over last year's SV trim. Adding four-wheel drive increases the price of any Armada by $3,000. The Armada's base price does still squeak below that of one of its key rivals, the Chevy Tahoe, if only by $400. You can see the pricing for all the trim levels below.

  • S: $48,895
  • SV: $53,895
  • SL: $57,295
  • Platinum: $66,295

