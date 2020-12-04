The next-generation BMW X1 has been spotted yet again in prototype form, this time boasting decals that reveal its electrified underpinnings. In this case, it appears we're looking at a plug-in.

Thanks to the extensive camouflage on these development vehicles, there aren't really any new clues as to BMW's styling direction for the next iteration of its baby crossover, but we can at least see that the X1's silhouette will be largely unchanged. And yes, it appears to be getting a nose job, but at least it doesn't appear to be as dramatic as the rhinoplasty performed on the 2021 BMW 4 Series.

It's a decent disguise, but between the aforementioned decals and the visible charging point on the front fender, we can tell this is a plug-in model and not merely a conventional hybrid. This is further confirmed by the fact that we've already seen the fuel filler door in the usual spot on a previously spotted prototype. We expect that powertrain to be offered alongside a turbocharged three- or four-cylinder gasoline engine and an all-electric iX1.

The current model shares its platform and engines with the Mini Countryman, and we expect that will continue with the next generation, and if that's setting off alarm bells in your head, yes, there's precedent for plug-in variants on this platform.

Since the X1 just got an update for 2020, it will probably be at least a year or two before we see the new model enter production. If you're hoping to score a PHEV X1 in 2021, we'd advise tempering those expectations, especially since BMW's new electrified model rollout appears to be falling a bit behind our initial expectations.