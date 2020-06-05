The BMW X1, the brand's entry-level crossover, is nearly half a decade old at this point, so it's not a surprise that there are new-generation models out testing. One of our spy photographers caught this example in relatively thin camouflage for a completely redesigned model. From the looks of it, it's a continuation of current design themes with a dash of aggression.

The front end of this prototype is the easiest to see and shows quite a few changes. The headlights wrap farther around into the front fenders, and they're swept up more. The hood also flows more gently into the fenders with gentle angles, rather than the boxier current model. The grille looks a bit taller than that on today's X1, but it isn't nearly as prodigious as the new 4 Series coupe's, confirming the brand's plans to have more unique designs for its various models.

The X1's upright profile and large windows remain, but the rear hatch area sees some changes. The rear window now stretches from the top nearly to the taillights. The little spoiler-esque lip on the hatch of so many BMW crossovers seems to have vanished. The rear bumper also seems to sit higher than the current X1's.

Since the X1 just got an update for 2020, we suspect it could be a couple of years before the new X1 is revealed, possibly in 2022. The current model shares its platform and engines with the Mini Countryman, and we expect that will continue with the next generation. Odds are it will be on a significantly updated or all-new platform for both cars, rather than the current one. Power will probably come from either a turbocharged three-cylinder or an optional turbocharged four-cylinder. A plug-in hybrid will probably be offered, too.

