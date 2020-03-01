Properly restored, the rear-engined Fiat 500 released in 1957 is worth more than most late-model front-engined examples. Lego is making it more accessible by adding a 1960s 500F model to its Creator Expert line of kits. This isn't the first Lego Fiat 500 we've seen, but we're not sure if this official one is related to the unofficial one we last saw back in 2018.

The 960-piece set measures about four inches high, nine inches long, and four inches wide, meaning it will take up quite a bit of space on your desk. Lego recreated the 500's proportions with surprising accuracy, and its designers included details like the round headlights, the chromed emblem on the front fascia, the dish-shaped hubcaps, and the vented rear decklid. It's not as realistic as a die-cast model, but it's recognizable as a 500.

Opening the hood reveals the gas tank and the spare tire — just like on the real car. Lego has thankfully left out the rust that tends to develop in the battery tray, which is right behind the front fascia. Both doors open to reveal a three-spoke steering wheel with a Fiat logo, a moving gear selector, a handbrake lever you can raise and lower, as well as a folding soft top — again, just like on the actual 500F. Lower the decklid to find the Danish firm's best rendition of Fiat's air-cooled twin, which in real life develops 18 horsepower and 22 pound-feet of torque in the 500F. Zero to 60 mph (its top speed) optimistically takes about a minute if you're on flat ground with a favorable tail wind.

The replica's zero-to-60-mph time depends on what you're carrying it in. It totes a suitcase on its back everywhere it goes, and the kit includes a painting of a 500 in front of the Coliseum propped up on an easel.

Lego will release its Fiat 500 on March 1. Sold online and through authorized retailers, it's priced at $89.99, which makes it a bargain compared to a vintage one. The catch is that you can't take it out for gelato. If you'd rather invest in one you can drive to cars and coffee, there's a 1967 500F just like the one Lego offers in its kit listed in the Hemmings classifieds for the princely sum of $29,500, or about $27 per pound — yikes.

