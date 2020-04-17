Ducati is no longer absent from the list of vehicles you can build using Lego bricks. Denmark's toy giant teamed up with the Bologna-based motorcycle builder to add a Panigale V4 R to its advanced Technic line.

The first brick reproduction of a Ducati joins the Porsche 911 GT3 and the Bugatti Chiron, among other high-horsepower machines. It's 12.6 inches long, 6.3 inches tall, and 3.1 inches wide, so it's about the same size as the Harley-Davidson Fat Boy released in 2019. It blurs the line between a collector's item and a toy.

We've been pleasantly surprised by how realistic Lego has made its recent kits, like the Fiat 500 F, and the Panigale V4 R is no exception. It's the first Lego Technic motorcycle to feature a functional two-speed gearbox that spins the V4 engine. Other highlights include a full suspension and movable handlebars. The 646-piece kit also includes a kickstand so you don't have to find something to prop it up on in order to display it.

Lego's reproduction of the Panigale V4 R will go on sale on June 1 at Ducati dealerships, Lego stores, and online retailers. It's priced at 60 euros, which represents about $65, and it's recommended for enthusiasts 10 and up. The two companies recently signed a licensing deal so additional two-wheelers will join the company's growing catalog of new and classic vehicles in the coming months. We're patiently waiting for a 208-horsepower Streetfighter V4.

