Ford teased its forthcoming all-electric F-150 pickup yet again Thursday during the debut of its 2022 E-Transit electric commercial van. Appearing alongside the aforementioned van and Ford's Mustang Mach-E electric crossover, the F-150 prototype hints at just how close Ford is to pushing into full electrification of its core model, and this time it's sporting aggressive rubber and some other off-road goodies.

The teaser image doesn't really show us anything we don't already know; in fact, we've seen a very similar prototype previously. But this one is notably missing the aero-friendly front air dam, which has been conspicuously replaced by a skid plate. On top of that, it's wearing some knobby BFG all-terrain tires. Combined, these lead us to suspect that Ford is hinting at the all-electric F-150 being offered with some off-road accoutrements. While the smart money would be on an FX4-like package, there's always the possibility that Ford will give the electric F-150 the full Tremor treatment.

Apart from that, there's really nothing new to learn from this teaser. That said, the release of the E-Transit does give us some hints at what Ford has in store for its electrified utility vehicles. Like the 2021 F-150, which is already in production, the E-Transit can be equipped with Ford's new Pro Power Onboard accessory power system, which leads us to believe that the all-electric F-150 will also be offered with that feature. There's a catch, however. On the E-Transit, it is limited to just 2.4 kW (vs. 7.2 kW max for the F-150 PowerBoost) and without the hybrid's built-in gasoline generator feature, it will not offer nearly as much uptime.

Just this week, we learned that the hybrid F-150 has been EPA-rated at 24 mpg combined ... and in the city ... and on the highway. That makes it just as all-around efficient as the F-150 diesel, though the latter fares worse in town (21 mpg) but better on the highway (29 mpg). The diesel isn't as powerful, though, making 250 horsepower and 440 pound-feet of torque. We expect the all-electric F-150 will offer both more power and torque than the diesel and perhaps even the hybrid, though that remains to be seen.

With the arrival of E-Transit, we also know what Ford's heavy-duty electric motors are capable of. The single-motor van produces 266 horsepower and 317 pound-feet of torque. It stands to reason that the F-150 will be offered in both single- and dual-motor variants; the latter would effectively be equivalent to a 4x4 gasoline/diesel model. Conservatively, such a configuration could theoretically produce more than 500 hp and 600 lb-ft of torque, which certainly wouldn't be outrageous for a higher-end F-150, especially when you consider that the PowerBoost hybrid makes 430 hp and 570 lb-ft.

The biggest remaining wild card is range. The E-Transit's 67-kilowatt-hour battery pack yields 126 miles of total range, which is likely plenty for urban delivery applications, but that's simply not going to cut the mustard for pickup buyers. With Ford claiming to be on-track to deliver the electric F-150 by 2022, we have to imagine it won't be long until we see concrete numbers.