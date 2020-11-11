Of all the interesting features of the 2021 Ford F-150 PowerBoost hybrid, such as its impressive 430 horsepower and 570 pound-feet of torque, and its power tool capabilities, Ford has been coy about fuel economy numbers. But thanks to the EPA, and the folks at F150Gen14.com for tipping us off, we have those numbers, and it ties the diesel model for best overall fuel economy.

Overall, the hybrid F-150 gets 24 mpg. And it gets 24 in the city. And on the highway. It's a mighty consistent truck. It shares the top fuel economy spot with the diesel, though, which does worse in town with 21 mpg (based on the 2020 model, since the 2021 diesel hasn't been rated yet), but better on the highway with 29 mpg. The diesel isn't as powerful, though, making 250 horsepower and 440 pound-feet of torque. And diesel fuel tends to be more expensive than gasoline.

The hybrid is available on all trim levels, but only with a four-door SuperCrew cab. It costs $4,495 on the XL, $3,300 on the XLT and Lariat, $2,500 on the King Ranch and Platinum, and $1,900 on Limited.

For other F-150 ratings, go to this search page at fueleconomy.gov, which compares all the 2020 and 2021 models.

