The redesigned and pointy 2021 Hyundai Elantra is arriving in dealers this fall, and Hyundai announced pricing for the new model today. Its base price has gone up $350 with the redesign, now ringing in at $20,645 (including the $995 destination charge) for the SE.

For a quick comparison, a base 2021 Toyota Corolla costs $20,920. A 2021 Honda Civic sedan starts at $22,005. And the 2021 Mazda3 starts at $21,445.

Hyundai says the SEL will represent the meat of sales, though, with this model stickering for $21,895. Two packages are available for this trim: SEL Convenience Package ($995) and the SEL Premium Package ($3,050). Both offer worthwhile equipment, but the Convenience Package is especially worth splurging on. It includes heated side mirrors, heated front seats, leather steering wheel and shifter, wireless charging pad, a digital instrument cluster, electronic parking brake, adaptive cruise control and forward collision-avoidance assist.

If you want everything, the Limited trim comes standard with it all and costs $26,445. But perhaps you’re interested in the sporty N-Line trim? That will start at $25,095 for the six-speed manual version and be based on the SEL trim for its equipment. If you want the seven-speed dual-clutch automatic, that’ll be another $1,100.