The redesigned and pointy 2021 Hyundai Elantra is arriving in dealers this fall, and Hyundai announced pricing for the new model today. Its base price has gone up $350 with the redesign, now ringing in at $20,645 (including the $995 destination charge) for the SE.
For a quick comparison, a base 2021 Toyota Corolla costs $20,920. A 2021 Honda Civic sedan starts at $22,005. And the 2021 Mazda3 starts at $21,445.
Hyundai says the SEL will represent the meat of sales, though, with this model stickering for $21,895. Two packages are available for this trim: SEL Convenience Package ($995) and the SEL Premium Package ($3,050). Both offer worthwhile equipment, but the Convenience Package is especially worth splurging on. It includes heated side mirrors, heated front seats, leather steering wheel and shifter, wireless charging pad, a digital instrument cluster, electronic parking brake, adaptive cruise control and forward collision-avoidance assist.
If you want everything, the Limited trim comes standard with it all and costs $26,445. But perhaps you’re interested in the sporty N-Line trim? That will start at $25,095 for the six-speed manual version and be based on the SEL trim for its equipment. If you want the seven-speed dual-clutch automatic, that’ll be another $1,100.
For those looking for something greener, the Elantra Hybrid starts at $24,545. Again, it’s based on the mid-grade SEL trim in terms of equipment. You can upgrade to the Limited, but it’s the most expensive Elantra available at $29,095.
Only the Limited trim represents a big increase in cost with the redesign. It’s $2,300 more than the 2020 Elantra Limited, but we’ll note that the new Elantra also comes with more features and equipment than the outgoing model. The design could be worth the price of entry for some folks, but could also drive others away with its pointy and polarizing exterior.