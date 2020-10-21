While the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 is an impressive performance car in base form, it becomes even more so with the goodies included in the optional Handling Package. And now we know the pricing, as well as the fact that it won't be restricted to the manual-equipped cars as was initially announced. Yes, apparently prospective buyers were telling Ford they wanted the package with the 10-speed auto, so Ford obliged. It's sort of a reverse Bronco Sasquatch situation.

As for the price, the Handling Package will be $3,500. So adding it to a base, manual Mach 1 would take the cost from $52,915 to $56,415, and adding the automatic transmission brings it to $58,010. As a refresher, that $3,500 gets you wider 19-inch wheels with wider tires measuring 305 mm at the front and 315 at the back; adjustable strut top mounts for adjusting camber; a rear spoiler with Gurney flap and more aggressive front spoiler for increased downforce; and some other unlisted chassis tweaks.

The Mustang Mach 1 is currently available to order. It will be arriving at dealers this coming spring.

Related Video: