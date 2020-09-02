Pricing for the 2021 Honda Civic Type R has been announced, and that includes the Limited Edition model that was revealed back in March. The Phoenix Yellow hot hatch carries a large price premium of $6,500 over the base model for a total of $44,950.

You do get a number of special features for the extra money. The Limited Edition is an exclusive model, with just 600 coming to the United States. It's the only model to get the Phoenix Yellow paint color, a throwback to past Type R models. It also features lightweight forged BBS wheels that save a total of 18 pounds, and other little bits have been removed to save a further 28 pounds from the body. It's also the version that recently set a lap record at Suzuka in Japan.

The base Type R is still available of course, and it's still loads of fun. It's slightly more expensive than last year, though. At $38,450, it's $500 more than the 2020 model. Nothing on it has changed since the update for the 2020 model year.

