The game originally launched 10 years ago for PlayStation 3, Xbox 360 and PC, and was generally well received for its fast-paced gameplay, and a return to the series' roots of exotic cars in picturesque locations running from the police – or chasing after the criminals, depending on whose side you were playing on at the time.

Earlier this year, Criterion Games announced it would be taking the helm for the Need for Speed video game series . A little later, there was a very brief glimpse at the next-generation technology the company will implement for an upcoming entry in the game series . But we probably won't see that game until next year, since in November, we're getting a remastered version of Criterion's first Need for Speed game, "Need for Speed Hot Pursuit."

This "remastered" version will mostly be the same, but with a number of enhancements. One of the big ones will be cross-platform multiplayer, just like "Need for Speed Heat." This way no matter what system your friends pick to play the game, you can all play with each other. All of the downloadable content for the original game will be included from the start, which Criterion and EA says includes 30 challenges for an estimated 6 more hours of gameplay. More car colors have been added as well as vinyl graphics for additional vehicle customization. Some gameplay aspects have been streamlined such as an improved photo mode, and of course the graphics have been given a bit of sprucing up for the upgraded hardware.

The game launches on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC on November 6. It will also arrive on Nintendo Switch on November 13. Pricing hasn't been announced, but it certainly shouldn't be more than about $60, and could possibly be less since it's a remaster of an old game.

