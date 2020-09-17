Spy Shots

Next-gen Audi RS 3 sedan drops camo in new spy photos

This is the version we're expecting to get in the States

Sep 17th 2020 at 12:40PM
  • Audi RS3 Sedan 1
  • Image Credit: Andreas Mau/CarPix
  • Audi RS3 Sedan 4
  • Image Credit: Andreas Mau/CarPix
  • Audi RS3 Sedan 7
  • Image Credit: Andreas Mau/CarPix
  • Audi RS3 Sedan 10
  • Image Credit: Andreas Mau/CarPix
  • Audi RS3 Sedan 12
  • Image Credit: Andreas Mau/CarPix
  • Audi RS3 Sedan 13
  • Image Credit: Andreas Mau/CarPix
  • Audi RS3 Sedan 15
  • Image Credit: Andreas Mau/CarPix
  • Audi RS3 Sedan 18
  • Image Credit: Andreas Mau/CarPix
  • Audi RS3 Sedan 20
  • Image Credit: Andreas Mau/CarPix
  • Audi RS3 Sedan 21
  • Image Credit: Andreas Mau/CarPix
  • Audi RS3 Sedan 23
  • Image Credit: Andreas Mau/CarPix
  • Audi RS3 Sedan 25
  • Image Credit: Andreas Mau/CarPix

The high-performance RS 3 variant of Audi's new A3 sedan and hatchback has been in development for some time, but now that the more mundane variants of the subcompact luxury car have been revealed, Audi has stripped some of the camo off of its RS 3 development mules, giving is a better idea of what to expect in terms of unique treatments. 

While RS represents the pinnacle of each Audi model line's performance, VW's luxury subsidiary tends to keep its styling on the more conservative side. That appears to be the case here too, and the already muscular looking baby sedan gets some flared fenders, reworked front and rear bumpers, and more pronounced side skirts.

All of those details are obscured by the remaining vinyl on this prototype, but at least Audi's disguise lets us know where to look. We've also seen the RS 3 Sportback being tested, but we already know it will not come to the States yet again. Instead, Audi is giving us some cool new wagons to compensate for this oversight.

The regular Audi A3 was revealed back in March, so we expect to learn more about this RS 3 soon. As for a launch, especially here in the States? Don't hold your breath. Chances are we won't get a concrete timeline until sometime in 2021, especially with automakers revising schedules because of the coronavirus crisis. When the RS 3 is revealed, we expect it to have an updated version of the current turbo 2.5-liter five-cylinder engine making more than 400 horsepower.

Featured GalleryAudi RS3 sedan spy photos
Audi RS3 Sedan 1 Audi RS3 Sedan 4 Audi RS3 Sedan 7 Audi RS3 Sedan 10 Audi RS3 Sedan 12 Audi RS3 Sedan 13 Audi RS3 Sedan 15 Audi RS3 Sedan 18

Audi RS 3 Information

Audi RS 3
X

