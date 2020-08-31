This year the 2021 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye becomes the most powerful factory Charger ever. And, big surprise, it's the most expensive Charger in the lineup, with a base price of $80,090 including the $1,495 destination charge. That's also a $2,000 premium over a Challenger Hellcat Redeye, so you're arguably paying $1,000 per extra door. But can you put a price on the satisfaction of sharing 797 horsepower with your friends?

Pricing for the rest of the 2021 Charger lineup is out, too. Only three models see price increases: R/T, Scat Pack and Scat Pack Widebody. The R/T is up by $500, the Scat Pack by $600 and the Scat Pack Widebody by $100.

These relatively unchanged prices reflect a lack of changes to Chargers. Besides the aforementioned new Hellcat Redeye, there are new 20-inch wheels available for all-wheel-drive Charger GT and SXT, and the regular Charger Hellcat gets 10 more ponies for 717 total. Otherwise the lineup carries over unchanged for the new model year. Dealers can start putting in orders for cars in September, and the first 2021 models should start arriving early next year.

Related Video: