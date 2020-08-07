Ford Bronco video on the Rubicon Trail: There's more where that came from

Yesterday we shared with you a brief video that our friends at Bronco6G forum shared with us, of a Ford Bronco test vehicle clambering up the storied Rubicon Trail. That video was just a minute and a half long, but maybe it whetted your appetite to see more, so the forum has obliged with another six-plus minutes of rock-scrambling, courtesy of one Captain Tony.

They show a Bronco Badlands four-door with manual transmission, riding on optional 33-inch Goodyear MT tires mounted on Ford Performance beadlock wheels and rings, with a 4.70 gear ratio. And a Badlands two-door, automatic, 33" BFG AT tires on standard wheels, 4.46 gear ratio. (We assume Captain Tony must've simply asked the Ford engineers about the gear ratios.)

In other words, these are pretty stock trucks, not equipped with the Sasquatch Package and its 35-inch tires.

Here are two of the videos, above and below. There's a third, square video at Bronco6G. Note the guy in the blue shirt who almost has a bad day when he decides to walk in front of the two-door just as it summits the rock pile. And be sure to turn up the volume to hear the sounds of scraping metal.