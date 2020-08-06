It didn't take long for Ford to send the 2021 Bronco directly into Jeep Wrangler-controlled territory. Footage of the company's newest off-roader crawling over compact car-sized boulders on the grueling Rubicon Trail has emerged online, giving fans and future owners a look at how the Bronco handles itself when the going gets tough.

Enthusiast website Bronco6G published the videos (and a gallery of images) showing a herd of Broncos flexing their muscles on the Wrangler's home turf. Odds are the location wasn't chosen at random; Jeep has tested its 4x4s on the Rubicon Trail for years, and the route is so closely associated with the brand that it's a trim level on the Wrangler and the Gladiator. Although there's no mention of how the Bronco ended up there, we're assuming the videos show Ford engineers testing pre-production models, because some are still wearing camouflage.

The video footage suggests the Bronco feels comfortable off-road. It seemingly keeps up with the current-generation Wrangler thanks in part to high approach and departure angles that allow it to confidently drive over boulders. We don't know how the models depicted in the short film are equipped, or what they're powered by. The grille suggests they're Badlands variants, and they're equipped with the Sasquatch Package, but they could be a hodge-podge of parts assembled for testing. Regardless, they ride on beadlock wheels wrapped by huge tires.

In a separate thread, Bronco6G posted photos of the battle-scarred trio resting after it completed the Rubicon Trail. At least one has a smashed-in front bumper, all three have various dings and dents on the body, and the skid plate clearly isn't for show; without it, the oil pan would have remained on the trail. Minor damage is inevitable on such a difficult route, especially considering these SUVs were completely stock.

Bronco reservation holders will need to be patient before they get the opportunity to find out first-hand how far off the beaten path the SUV is capable of going. American deliveries are tentatively scheduled to start in June 2021, according to Ford. However, adventurers who want one but do not have a reservation will have to wait even longer; the company recently confirmed it has received over 150,000 reservations for the model, and it warned motorists who haven't secured their spot in line yet may not receive their Bronco until 2022.

