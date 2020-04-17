Twitter asketh, Elon Musk delivereth. Now that he’s moved past the weird controversy over ventilators, the Tesla CEO has used his favorite social media platform to spill a few details about how the Cybertruck is coming along nearly six months after its unveiling during the Los Angeles Auto Show.

Apparently, all it took was a curious enthusiast who popped into Musk’s mentions, asking for a kernel of news about the polarizing electric truck.

We’re working on increasing dynamic air suspension travel for better off-roading. Needs to kick butt in Baja. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 16, 2020

“We’re working on increasing dynamic air suspension travel for better off-roading,” Musk relied. “Needs to kick butt in Baja.” That’s an apparent reference to the annual Baja 1000 off-road race held each fall in Mexico, where we presume he’s eager to see the Cybertruck compete and demonstrate its off-road bonafides. Musk has previously promised an adaptive air suspension with adaptive ride height that tops out at around 16 inches, but he added on Twitter that the system would be “all new,” not based on the one found in the Models S and X. He said he planned to review the overall system with his engineering team next week.

But Musk wasn’t done. Asked about the biggest change to the truck from the prototype version seen in L.A., Musk disclosed that the Cybertruck will go on a diet that will make it roughly 3% smaller, with a more level center line and a lower windowsill.

Reduced size by ~3%, center line is more level & lower window sill height — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 16, 2020



The reduced size could help chip away at the truck’s hefty weight and make it look a little sportier, though we’ll have to wait for new images to render full judgment on how it affects the truck’s controversial aesthetics.

As a reminder, the Cybertruck well be offered with anywhere from one to three electric motors, corresponding with rear- or all-wheel drive setups, with the tri-motor “Plaid” powertrain boasting 500 miles of range, a 2.9-second 0-60 mph launch and a 14,000-pound towing capacity.

Meanwhile, Musk has been scouting locations in the central U.S. for a new factory where he could build the Cybertruck and the Model Y. Recent reports have suggested he was sizing up Nashville, Tennessee, while Austin, Texas and Joplin, Missouri have also pleaded their cases, the latter via offering up $1 billion in incentives. First deliveries of rear-wheel driver variants are supposed to start in late 2021, with faster versions in 2022.

