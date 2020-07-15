American tuner Saleen will channel the Bronco's racing heritage into a heavily-modified 2021 model built as a tribute to Big Oly, the off-roader that won the Baja 1000 twice in the hands of Parnelli Jones. It added that future Bronco owners will be able to buy many of the components it's developing to build the truck individually.

Big Oly was built from scratch with a custom-made tubular chassis, a fiberglass body, and aluminum inner panels. Saleen's transformation isn't as comprehensive; it's based on the two-door version of the Bronco. It added a redesigned front bumper with integrated LED lights, a beefy skid plate made with forged carbon, and a new-look grille, among other bits and pieces. Rock rails keep boulders away from the rocker panels, and composite fenders all around keep weight in check. Saleen's Bronco also wears a hard top-mounted spoiler, a roof rack designed in-house, and a Baja racer-inspired spare tire carrier installed in the trunk, right above a modified rear bumper.

The finishing touch, at least in the renderings released by the tuner, is a gold and white livery with the Olympia Beer logo on both doors. It's the former Washington-based brewery that gave Big Oly its name (it was originally called Crazy Colt). Saleen hasn't revealed what its Bronco is powered by, let alone talked about modifications.

Ford will begin manufacturing the resurrected Bronco in early 2021, so that's likely when Saleen's aftermarket parts will become available. Owners who don't want to leave the Ford family will have hundreds -- if not thousands -- of factory-developed accessories to choose from, including bumpers, skid plates, and wheels. Alternatively, the number of tuners offering Bronco parts is expected to balloon in the coming months. Hennessey announced plans to sell "high-performance and extreme off-road upgrades" before the model made its debut.