GM Authority alerted us to the fact that Chevrolet loosed configurators for the 2021 Tahoe and Suburban. Having covered the major news since the big SUVs were revealed in earlier this year, the configurators don't have any big surprises, they're a way to burn a few hours world-building. See, our philosophy for theoretical builds is to imagine a character, then piece together a ride for that character. This prevents us from slapping on every feel-good feature and being gobsmacked at a net price that's another 50% of the MSRP. Our livery Tahoe for an airport or Uber SUV chauffeur started with the basic black entry-level LT spec in 2WD, Add the Luxury Package for the driver convenience and assistance features, throw in the Rear Seat Media and Navigation package for the clients, add a few more luxuries like a locking center console, cargo shade, and black Bowtie emblems, and swap up to 20-inch wheels for more curb appeal. What started at $55,095 after destination finishes at $62,280 before the haggling begins.

We were pleasantly surprised with our Suburban build (pictured) for the guy who runs outdoor and survivalist courses. We started with a Z71 trim at $63,195, then clicked through the Colors page with the freebie Shadow Gray Metallic exterior and Dark Atmosphere interior; there are nine colors in the palette, only two of them costing an extra $495, and the two interior themes are no-cost. The Z71 package locks in quite a bit of spec — there's only one wheel choice, it comes with both Max and Advanced Trailering packages and black Bowtie emblems, for instance — that one would need to make an effort to get out of control. We stuck with the Luxury and Rear Media and Navigation packages (again), the cash register stopping at $68,970.