TrimSport
Engine3.3L Twin-Turbo V6
Power365 HP / 376 LB-FT
Transmission8-Speed Auto
DrivetrainAWD
Engine PlacementFront
Curb Weight4,674 LBS
Seating2 + 3
Cargo15.3 Cu-Ft
MPG17/24/20
Base Price$56,775
As Tested Price$56,775
Smart Buy Savings$2,420.00 - $3,129.00
The 2020 Genesis G80 Sport is meant to be the driving enthusiast’s pick of the G80 line. It comes with the 3.3-liter twin-turbo V6 as standard, pumping out 365 horsepower and 376 pound-feet of torque. Genesis doesn’t quote a 0-60 mph time, but the sedan gets up and goes in a hurry. The Stinger GT has the same engine with 600 pounds fewer to lug around, and it hits 60 mph in 4.7 seconds. The G80 doesn’t pull quite as hard, but it’s not terribly far behind. This midsize sedan is also packing Genesis’ adaptive dampers that firm up in Sport mode to keep body motions in check. The electric power steering system is rack-mounted for better feel, and it even has bigger brakes to resist heat buildup. Various appearance touches like copper accents throughout the car, more aggressive blacked out trim and a quad exhaust let you know it’s the Sport trim, as well. All in, the G80 Sport is a fairly comprehensive package that offers up a tangible performance increase over the standard sedan.
Pricing is straightforward, too. Genesis makes every package standard when you go for the 3.3T Sport trim, so the starting price is $56,775. Our tester didn’t have any accessories tacked on, so the final price was the same $56,775. Of course, you may have heard the news about the new 2021 Genesis G80 already. Read on as we put the new car into context with this original G80 sedan on its way out.
Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore: The 3.3-liter twin-turbo V6 is the sweet spot for the G80. With 365 hp and 376 lb-ft of torque, it slots in neatly between the 5.0-liter V8 and the 3.8-liter V6. The turbo six has plenty of power for all driving situations, and it gives the G80 a sporty feel. It’s just the right amount to have fun. You really don’t need theV8 in the G80, and the 3.8 liter, while solid, doesn’t have the guts of the 3.3 turbo. This engine is the heart of the aptly named 3.3T Sport trim Genesis added for 2018, and it’s certainly enjoyable. Looks good, too.
The @GenesisUSA G80 is a handsome thing. @therealautoblog pic.twitter.com/E5EymUPMIB— Greg Migliore (@GregMigliore) November 1, 2019
Road Test Editor Zac Palmer: The Genesis G80 is an expensive car. That said, Genesis still managed to undercut the German competition with this large, luxury sport sedan. A Mercedes-Benz E 450 starts at $62,545, and that price is just the beginning. Genesis loads up the Sport model with a full load of niceties for its base price. The interior is especially full of tech and luxury items we appreciate.
Our tester included a 16-way power driver seat and 12-way power passenger seat, both of which are heated and cooled, a head-up display, 17-speaker Lexicon audio system (it sounds fantastic), wireless charging pad, panoramic sunroof and a power rear sunshade. It also had adaptive cruise control and a fantastic lane-keeping assist system. You’ll need to pay extra to get a great deal of these options on a comparable E-Class, but Genesis wraps it up into the car's base price.
The interior is a fantastic place to spend time in, too. Leather seats, a suede headliner, aluminum trim and copious amounts of carbon fiber make the interior feel its price. There’s an airy atmosphere with the light gray upholstery. Genesis’ design doesn’t flow and enchant like an E-Class or Audi A6, but it does a damn good job at being functional and tech-rich. Physical buttons are everywhere, and they’re all laid out in a logical and easy to use fashion. The switchgear looks borrowed from luxurious Kias and Hyundais, but it’s been enhanced to the point that it doesn’t bother.
There’s no doubt that any one of the Germans can outclass the Genesis when it’s equipped with the right combination of options and trim pieces, but you’d have to pay far more up front to get into that car. The E-Class is splendid, but the G80’s price tag makes me pause for a moment. You could have yourself a G80 Sport and a cheap used sports car, or you could get the Benz. To me, there isn’t a wrong answer to this question, and that’s a good thing for the Genesis brand.
All that said, the elephant in the room is the car sitting directly above: the 2021 Genesis G80. Yes, the current G80 is a stylish sedan, but the new one is going to be one of the best-looking sedans in the world when it eventually goes on sale. It adopts some of the slick and upscale design from the refreshed G90 and totally new GV80 crossover. And finally, the G80 will be more than a budget alternative to the European competition. This design stands shoulder-to-shoulder with a BMW 5 Series, Audi A6 or Mercedes-Benz E-Class, looking more like a design leader than a follower.
The interior could be an even greater improvement. That 14.5-inch widescreen infotainment system and 12.3-inch 3-D instrument cluster look leagues better than the current car's busy center stack and traditional gauge set. And that's before we get into all the superb colors and interior combinations available. The jury is still out on the new rotary dial and touchpad controls, but we're hoping Genesis manages to nail it.
And then there are the new engine options. The equivalent to our test car is the new 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6. It makes 375 horsepower and 391 pound-feet of torque. It's a small increase in performance over the 3.3-liter twin-turbo V6, but the 10 horses and 15 pound-feet of torque will be appreciated.
The wait for the 2021 model won't be horribly long, either. Genesis has said it'll go on sale during the second half of this year if everything goes to plan. We expect the new car to be a better handler and more refined, too. Genesis took weight out of the sedan by using more aluminum throughout, and it also improved the insulation, door seals and wheel design to make it quieter. Furthermore, the electronically controlled adaptive suspension makes use of a camera system to monitor for bumps and potholes, allowing the suspension to brace itself for a smoother impact. Yes, the Germans have done that for years, but we're thrilled to see a similar technology being put to use in the Genesis. One thing we will note: Genesis hasn't announced a Sport model yet for the G80 like the one featured in this review. That may be coming in the future, but the standard G80 is all we get for the time being. More advanced driver assists are also onboard, as the new G80 features adaptive cruise control with machine learning (reportedly adapts to the driver's style of driving) and a Highway Driving Assist that'll change lanes for you upon the flick of a turn signal stalk.
What I'm trying to say is, the 2021 G80 is probably going to be a spectacular car. The current one ... it's still a great buy, but you might be happier if you're able to wait a few months to buy.