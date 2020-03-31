The 2020 Genesis G80 Sport is meant to be the driving enthusiast’s pick of the G80 line. It comes with the 3.3-liter twin-turbo V6 as standard, pumping out 365 horsepower and 376 pound-feet of torque. Genesis doesn’t quote a 0-60 mph time, but the sedan gets up and goes in a hurry. The Stinger GT has the same engine with 600 pounds fewer to lug around, and it hits 60 mph in 4.7 seconds. The G80 doesn’t pull quite as hard, but it’s not terribly far behind. This midsize sedan is also packing Genesis’ adaptive dampers that firm up in Sport mode to keep body motions in check. The electric power steering system is rack-mounted for better feel, and it even has bigger brakes to resist heat buildup. Various appearance touches like copper accents throughout the car, more aggressive blacked out trim and a quad exhaust let you know it’s the Sport trim, as well. All in, the G80 Sport is a fairly comprehensive package that offers up a tangible performance increase over the standard sedan.

Pricing is straightforward, too. Genesis makes every package standard when you go for the 3.3T Sport trim, so the starting price is $56,775. Our tester didn’t have any accessories tacked on, so the final price was the same $56,775. Of course, you may have heard the news about the new 2021 Genesis G80 already. Read on as we put the new car into context with this original G80 sedan on its way out.

Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore: The 3.3-liter twin-turbo V6 is the sweet spot for the G80. With 365 hp and 376 lb-ft of torque, it slots in neatly between the 5.0-liter V8 and the 3.8-liter V6. The turbo six has plenty of power for all driving situations, and it gives the G80 a sporty feel. It’s just the right amount to have fun. You really don’t need theV8 in the G80, and the 3.8 liter, while solid, doesn’t have the guts of the 3.3 turbo. This engine is the heart of the aptly named 3.3T Sport trim Genesis added for 2018, and it’s certainly enjoyable. Looks good, too.

Road Test Editor Zac Palmer: The Genesis G80 is an expensive car. That said, Genesis still managed to undercut the German competition with this large, luxury sport sedan. A Mercedes-Benz E 450 starts at $62,545, and that price is just the beginning. Genesis loads up the Sport model with a full load of niceties for its base price. The interior is especially full of tech and luxury items we appreciate.

Our tester included a 16-way power driver seat and 12-way power passenger seat, both of which are heated and cooled, a head-up display, 17-speaker Lexicon audio system (it sounds fantastic), wireless charging pad, panoramic sunroof and a power rear sunshade. It also had adaptive cruise control and a fantastic lane-keeping assist system. You’ll need to pay extra to get a great deal of these options on a comparable E-Class, but Genesis wraps it up into the car's base price.

The interior is a fantastic place to spend time in, too. Leather seats, a suede headliner, aluminum trim and copious amounts of carbon fiber make the interior feel its price. There’s an airy atmosphere with the light gray upholstery. Genesis’ design doesn’t flow and enchant like an E-Class or Audi A6, but it does a damn good job at being functional and tech-rich. Physical buttons are everywhere, and they’re all laid out in a logical and easy to use fashion. The switchgear looks borrowed from luxurious Kias and Hyundais, but it’s been enhanced to the point that it doesn’t bother.

There’s no doubt that any one of the Germans can outclass the Genesis when it’s equipped with the right combination of options and trim pieces, but you’d have to pay far more up front to get into that car. The E-Class is splendid, but the G80’s price tag makes me pause for a moment. You could have yourself a G80 Sport and a cheap used sports car, or you could get the Benz. To me, there isn’t a wrong answer to this question, and that’s a good thing for the Genesis brand.