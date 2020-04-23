With Brett Berk ably digging into the popularity of sport utility coupes, or SUCs, this morning, I figured it was a perfect time to provide a sneak preview of the SUC that has very much not been sucking in my driveway the past week. Resplendent in all its Lava Orange glory is the (takes deep breath) 2020 Porsche Cayenne Coupe Turbo S E-Hybrid.

This would be the range-topping, mother of all Cayenne Coupes, which we recently covered in broader detail. Most of the magic comes from under the hood where the Cayenne Turbo's 541-horsepower twin-turbo V8 is paired with the Cayenne E-Hybrid 134-hp electric motor. Their forces combined, the resulting Turbo S E-Hybrid produces an Earth-slowing 670 hp and 663 pound-feet of torque.

The video goes into all the detail you need about what makes the Coupe different from the regular 2020 Cayenne (OK, minus the license plate frame migrating to the bumper, I forgot to say that), what makes the Turbo S E-Hybrid different visually from every other trim, and what's included in our test car's Lightweight Sport package. But I figured I should share all of the options included in this particular build.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by James Riswick (@jamesriswick) on Apr 17, 2020 at 10:23am PDT

For starters, this is actually a European market car. As such, the navigation system doesn't work, satellite radio is MIA, the driver's mirror is a bit funhouse, and there are even Stuttgart number plates in the trunk. But I do know its theoretical pricing thanks to a build sheet and options list suitably lengthy for a car with six names.

Pricing starts at $165,750, including destination. The Lightweight Sport Package in Black adds $12,750 (the "in Black bit" explains the higher price than what's quoted in the video), the Lava Orange paint $3,150, the Rear Axle Steering $1,620, the Thermally and Noise-Insulated Glass $1,130, the Surround View parking camera system $1,200, the Head-Up Display $950, the Comfort Access proximity entry $940 (seriously? In a $165,000 car???), the soft-close doors $780, heated windshield $490, four-zone climate control $990, ambient lighting $430 and finally a smartphone compartment at $690, whatever that is.

The grand total comes to $192,590. That's a spicy meatball.

Stay tuned for more about this Lava Orange monster in the coming week, including more about its staggering performance, the Coupe's reduced cargo capacity and an overall review.

Related Video: