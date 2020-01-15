With the first-quarter launch of the U.S. version nearly upon us, Audi has announced a full pricing breakdown for its 2020 A5 and S5 model lines, throwing in details about available content and powertrain specifications to boot. The base 2020 A5 Coupe will start at $43,895, while the hotted-up S5 opens at $52,895. Both figures include a $995 destination fee.

Audi's updated 2020 A5 lineup was detailed back in September, but as happens frequently with German entries, the announcement was short on details regarding the U.S. market.

Both the A5 and S5 are offered in three body styles: two-door coupe, two-door cabriolet and five-door fastback (dubbed "Sportback" by Audi). Each is available in three trims: Premium, Premium Plus and Prestige.

The good news is that the number of doors you want won't factor into the price; both the Coupe and Sportback variants of the A5 and S5 start at the same price. Only Cabriolet models command a premium.

Bumping up to an A5 Cabriolet will push the base price up to $50,895. The S5 Cabriolet — the most expensive choice in the lineup — starts at $61,195. The Prestige model tops out at $69,595. We imagine it won't take much to push the S5 Cabrio into $70k territory.

All A5 variants are motivated by a 2.0-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder making 248 horsepower and 273 lb-ft of torque mated to a seven-speed automatic transmission. The S5 gets the beefier 3.0-liter turbocharged V6, which is good for 349 horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque, and also benefits from an eight-speed gearbox. Both come standard with Audi's Quattro all-wheel drive. Unsurprisingly, the European-market TDI engine is not coming stateside.

The most significant updates to the new A5/S5 line are inside, where the infotainment system got a complete overhaul. The rotary MMI wheel has been tossed in favor of a self-contained 10.1-inch touchscreen system atop the center console. The real estate on the console that previously held the MMI dial has been replaced by storage, a la the refreshed 2020 Audi A4.

Look for the new A5 in dealerships before spring.