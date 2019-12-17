The 2020 BMW 8 Series is the automaker's ultimate personal luxury machine. It’s been a long time since there was an 8 Series in BMW’s lineup, and we’re glad to see it back. It takes the concept of executive motoring and puts it in far more body styles than just the simple two-door grand-touring coupe of the 1990s. Today's version basically serves two purposes: a new brand-topping halo model and a replacement for the now completely-dead-in-America 6 Series, offering up similar shapes and sizes as that model once did.

Those body styles are a Coupe, Convertible and Gran Coupe, the latter of which has four doors. Each offers a range of models/engines that cover the spectrum. The frugal 840i is the base spec model for each shape, followed by the M850i, M8 and M8 Competition that represent an ascending staircase of high-performance versions.

Even the M versions, however, are capable grand tourers. Similar to its few competitors, the 8 Series’ character is that of luxury performance. The Mercedes-Benz S-Class Coupe and Convertible, Lexus LC 500 and Porsche 911 are the most obvious cars to cross-shop with the new 8 Series in two-door form. When the Gran Coupe is taken into consideration, the competition opens up to others like the Mercedes CLS and AMG GT 4-Door Coupe, Audi RS7, Porsche Panamera and even some friendly fire from BMW's M5. Really, it’s a wonderful time to be in the market for a fast grand tourer.

What’s new for 2020?

BMW only introduced the new 8 Series for the 2019 model year, but there are multiple new models joining the ranks for 2020. The addition of the four-door Gran Coupe is the biggest news. It can be viewed as a more practical alternative to the two-door 8 Series models, or as a more stylish alternative to BMW's 5 and 7 series.

The M8 and M8 Competition models also join the 2020 lineup for every version of 8 Series available. Both come with the same 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8, but differ in horsepower (600 in the M8, 617 in the Competition) and other performance attributes. These are the fastest and most expensive 8 Series models.

What’s the 8 Series interior and in-car technology like?

The 8 Series’ cabin provides a genuine air of luxury that has often been missing from BMW's past high-dollar two-door models that were of a high quality but lacked a certain flair of design and materials. With available trim choices of rich wood, ceramic and even crystal, there's no shortage of flair. Yet, there's also plenty of functionality. Older BMWs were typically bereft of small item storage and useful cupholders. The 8 Series, by contrast, has large door bins, decent cupholders, a wireless charging pad and an under-armrest bin big enough to hold a smartphone, sunglasses case, water bottle and a hat.

Massive screens are as present in this BMW as they are in the luxurious competitors — BMW makes a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and 10.25-inch infotainment screen standard equipment. We’ve had some bad go-rounds with BMW’s wireless Apple CarPlay, including in an M850i, but at least it’s free now. The iDrive interface itself has a rather steep learning curve and there are simpler interfaces available, but we at least appreciate the redundant control options that include control knob, touchscreen and voice controls.

How big is the BMW 8 Series?

The 2020 BMW 8 Series is a large car in each body style, but in the two-door versions at least, that doesn't translate to large interior space. Both the Coupe and Convertible are meant for one or two people for longer journeys, as its confining 29.5 inches of rear legroom makes sure of that. The Gran Coupe, on the other hand, not only has an extra set of doors but 7.9 inches of extra wheelbase that opens the backseat up to 36.6 inches of rear legroom, making it livable for a couple of occupants. The middle seat is technically open for business, but the tunnel is so high that any passenger who isn’t a child would be extremely uncomfortable. If this is a problem, there's always the mechanically related BMW 5 or 7 Series.

Trunk space is properly large for a grand tourer, and the Coupe isn’t far behind the Gran Coupe, either. The Coupe can easily hold a trip’s worth of baggage at 14.8 cubic feet, and the Gran Coupe has 15.5 cubic feet of space available. A Convertible intrudes a bit more at 12.4 cubic feet, but it’s still enough for a shorter getaway. The actual shape of the trunk is fantastic, too. It’s easy to load bags in then push them all the way back into the dark, rectangular cavern within. The lack of compromises to storage with this slick body makes us happy, and the Gran Coupe is definitely the way to go if practicality is high up on your list of priorities.