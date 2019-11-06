Ford brought the Ranger back to America in 2018, but the only way to get the Raptor variant on our shores is to browse through the Hot Wheels bin in your nearest supermarket. The Blue Oval won't sell the real thing here, so Texas-based tuner PaxPower is taking the matter into its own hands.

Importing the Ranger Raptor from one of the many overseas markets it's sold in and distributing it in the United States would require slashing through jungles of red tape, so PaxPower decided to build one from scratch. Starting with the FX4 model, it welded on the Raptor's flared fenders, changed the bumpers on both ends, and installed an updated grille. Only the headlights remain stock, according to Motor Authority. All told, PaxPower's Ranger looks even more menacing than the Raptor.

The changes are more than skin-deep. BajaKits contributed a full suspension kit that gives the Ranger more ground clearance thanks in part to adjustable shocks, while increasing its front and rear tracks by five inches. The concept displayed at SEMA rides on 17-inch alloys made by Icon and wrapped by Toyo R/T tires. Motorists seeking a more low-key look can keep the stock wheels.

The real Ranger Raptor comes with a twin-turbocharged, 2.0-liter diesel engine, and the Hot Wheels-made variant is powered by human arms. The oil burner isn't certified for the American market, and pushing this rig is easier said than done, so PaxPower kept the stock, 2.3-liter four-cylinder engine. It's tuned to send about 350 horsepower — on par with the now-defunct Focus RS, and 80 more than stock — to the four wheels via a 10-speed automatic transmission.

PaxPower charges about $65,000 for its Ranger Raptor lookalike, Motor Authority learned, meaning it's over $10,000 more expensive than the bigger, V6-powered F-150 Raptor available from thousands of Ford dealers in America. The Ranger is smaller, so it will have an easier time meandering down tight trails, and we guarantee you'll be the only enthusiast with one at the next cars and coffee. Off-road aficionados will decide whether it's worth the premium.