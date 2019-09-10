As you may have noticed in the first photos of the 2020 Land Rover Defender, there are quite a number of ways you can outfit the SUV with parts straight from Land Rover. And there are a number of interesting colors. Thanks to the just launched Defender configurator, we've pulled together all the different colors inside and out available, plus a number of the SUV's key accessories. Accessories are available together in four packs. The first is the Explorer Pack that includes front and rear "classic" mudflaps, a matte black hood decal, spare tire cover, fender flares, intake snorkel, "expedition" roof rack and side storage box for a total cost of $4,286. The Adventure Pack comes with more modern mudflaps, a spare tire cover, side storage box, water rinse tank, rear seat backback, on-board air compressor and metallic tailgate sill plate all for $2,844.08. For $1,899.73 you can get the Country Pack that features fender flares, "classic" mudflaps, a full cargo partition, water rinse tank and tailgate sill plate. Finally there's the Urban Pack that just has a spare tire cover, tailgate sill plate and aluminum pedals for $637.07.

Many of these accessories such as the intake snorkel, roof rack and more are available individually if you want to skip some items. There are also interesting accessories not included in the above packs, most impressive of which is the available 10,000-pound winch that can be integrated into the front bumper. Land Rover also offers a kit with some winch accessories like D-rings, gloves, etc. You can also order up a front skid plate, rubber scuff panels, and tow rings for the outside. Inside there's a wide array of cargo organizers, partitions and tie down hooks. Pet carriers and a water bowl are available. There's even a refrigerated or heated compartment you can add that doubles as an armrest. There are seven colors available for the Land Rover Defender: Fuji White, Indus Silver, Pangea Green, Gondwana Stone, Eiger Grey, Tasman Blue and Santorini Black. Each is available with contrasting roof colors, either white or black depending on the color. Some colors can have either roof color option. All trims except Defender X get all the colors. The X trim comes standard with a black roof, so only colors that are available with that combination are included. Land Rover also offers a satin finish paint protection wrap, which provides a unique look to the Defender. At $3,800, it's a pricey add-on, .