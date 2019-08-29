Despite the current Dodge Challenger hitting the age of 11 this year, it continues to be a top seller for the brand. One of the reasons for its popularity is its customizability. FCA acknowledges this with the just-revealed, limited-edition Mopar 2019 Dodge Challenger celebrating its factory-backed performance parts and accessories straight from the its own in-house parts division.

For 10 years, Challenger owners have benefited from upgrades directly from Chrysler’s Mopar division. This has been a big deal because tuning a car often required aftermarket parts, which could jeopardize factory warranties. But with upgrades directly from original equipment manufacturers, such a risk was eliminated.

“Over the last decade, we’ve customized an impressive group of vehicles with exclusive Mopar performance parts and accessories that our enthusiast customers crave,” said Mark Bosanac, head of Mopar Service in a statement. “This year we’re commemorating our tenth Mopar build with another unique and collectible Dodge Challenger, which continues to be the modern muscle car every bit as beloved today as the first-generation vehicle was 50 years ago.”

The 2019 Mopar Dodge Challenger starts life as R/T Scat Pack model. Under the hood sits a 392-cubic inch (6.4-liter) Hemi V-8 with 485 horsepower and 475 pound-feet of torque with the choice of a six-speed manual or an eight-speed automatic. But Mopar sweetens the deal by adding a performance cold-air intake, strut tower braces to improve structural rigidity and handling, as well as strut caps and braces painted in silver for eye candy whenever the hood is popped.

It’s only available in two hues, Pitch Black or White Knuckle, and comes with a variety of bespoke interior and exterior upgrades. They include special Mopar Shakedown graphics and blue striping from the front fascia all the way back to the rear decklid spoiler. Completing the look is a set of 20x9-inch forged aluminum wheels wrapped in Goodyear P245/45ZR20 performance tires and the optional shaker hood package made standard.

Sales commence next month with a starting price of $45,835.