The Honda Pilot isn’t a shouty SUV, but this 2020 Pilot Black Edition is aiming to change your mind. All black everything is the theme here, and we think Honda has captured the look successfully with this Pilot.

Honda is positioning the Black Edition as the absolute peak of luxury for the Pilot lineup, with the MSRP being even higher than the Elite. With the $1,095 destination charge added in, you’ll be paying $50,715. So yes, there’s finally a Pilot for over $50,000. That’s expensive, but even a fully-loaded Explorer is about $60,000.

For your hard-earned dollars, Honda provides blackout treatments to the grille, headlight trim, side trim, door handles, window trim and fog light trim. The 20-inch alloy wheels are also painted in black. Basically, if it could be done in black, Honda has done it. There’s a striking surprise waiting on the interior, though. Instead of a bland black interior, Honda is sprinkling in red accents throughout. You get red stitching on the front and second-row seats, door panels and the steering wheel. Red accent lighting can be found on the doors, cupholders and dash. Then, you get a sweet, red center console lid that looks shockingly cool. Black Edition logos can be found on the grille, tailgate, front seats and floor mats. Maybe it'll all be cool enough to wrangle folks into a more expensive Pilot over a Passport.

The rest of the 2020 Honda Pilot lineup increases in price ever so slightly. Front-wheel-drive models see an increase of $100 in MSRP, whereas all-wheel-drive Pilots are $200 more expensive than an equivalent 2019 Pilot. This means the cheapest Pilot LX with front-wheel drive now costs $32,645. Honda says the 2020 model year Pilot will begin to arrive in dealerships tomorrow.