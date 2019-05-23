The Rolls-Royce champagne chest will hold your wine and make you poor

Hope you have an extra $47,000 laying around

May 23rd 2019 at 7:30PM
Transcript: A champagne chest from Rolls-Royce. Luxury automaker Rolls-Royce knows the meaning of decadence. The latest addition to its accessory portfolio is a champagne chest. It comes with everything you need to throw a swanky picnic on the go. Just press a button and the chest opens to reveal 4 hand-blown crystal champagne flutes. The Tudor Oak wood lid doubles as a serving tray, and the sides open up to reveal thermal coolers that can hold your champagne and caviar. The Rolls-Royce champagne chest retails for just over $47,300.
