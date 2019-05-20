Official

2020 Cadillac XT6 fuel economy announced

The numbers are fairly average

May 20th 2019 at 9:25AM
  • 2020 Cadillac XT6
  • 2020 Cadillac XT6
  • Image Credit: Cadillac
  • 2020 Cadillac XT6
  • 2020 Cadillac XT6
  • Image Credit: Cadillac
  • 2020 Cadillac XT6
  • 2020 Cadillac XT6
  • Image Credit: Cadillac
  • 2020 Cadillac XT6
  • 2020 Cadillac XT6
  • Image Credit: Cadillac
  • 2020 Cadillac XT6
  • 2020 Cadillac XT6
  • Image Credit: Cadillac
  • 2020 Cadillac XT6
  • 2020 Cadillac XT6
  • Image Credit: Cadillac
  • 2020 Cadillac XT6
  • 2020 Cadillac XT6
  • Image Credit: Cadillac
  • 2020 Cadillac XT6
  • 2020 Cadillac XT6
  • Image Credit: Cadillac
  • 2020 Cadillac XT6
  • 2020 Cadillac XT6
  • Image Credit: Cadillac
  • 2020 Cadillac XT6
  • 2020 Cadillac XT6
  • Image Credit: Cadillac
  • 2020 Cadillac XT6
  • 2020 Cadillac XT6
  • Image Credit: Cadillac
  • 2020 Cadillac XT6
  • 2020 Cadillac XT6
  • Image Credit: Cadillac
  • 2020 Cadillac XT6
  • 2020 Cadillac XT6
  • Image Credit: Cadillac
  • 2020 Cadillac XT6
  • 2020 Cadillac XT6
  • Image Credit: Cadillac
  • 2020 Cadillac XT6
  • 2020 Cadillac XT6
  • Image Credit: Cadillac
  • 2020 Cadillac XT6
  • 2020 Cadillac XT6
  • Image Credit: Cadillac
  • 2020 Cadillac XT6
  • 2020 Cadillac XT6
  • Image Credit: Cadillac
  • 2020 Cadillac XT6
  • 2020 Cadillac XT6
  • Image Credit: Cadillac
  • 2020 Cadillac XT6
  • 2020 Cadillac XT6
  • Image Credit: Cadillac
Thanks to the EPA's fuel economy website, we finally know how frugal the 2020 Cadillac XT6, the brand's first three-row crossover, is with gasoline. The most efficient is the front-wheel-drive version, getting 18 mpg in the city, 25 on the highway and 20 in combined driving. The all-wheel-drive XT6 is just barely behind it with 17 mpg in town, 24 on the highway, and 20 combined. Both versions share the same 3.6-liter V6 with 310 horsepower and 271 pound-feet of torque and the same nine-speed automatic transmission.

These numbers put the Cadillac XT6 very much on par with the competition. Both the four-cylinder and V6 versions of the Audi Q7 get 21 mpg combined, just beating the XT6, and both feature standard all-wheel drive. The Q7 with an inline-four makes less power at 255 horses while matching the XT6's torque at 273 pound-feet. The V6's 329 horsepower and 325 pound-feet beat the Caddy, though. Both Audi and Cadillac have almost the same starting price at about $53,000.

Every version of the Acura MDX tops the XT6, including the least-efficient MDX A-Spec, which manages 21 mpg in combined driving. The non-A-Spec all-wheel-drive model gets 22 mpg combined, and the front-drive MDX hits 23 mpg. But the best is the Sport Hybrid that delivers 27 mpg combined. All of the non-hybrid MDXs are less powerful and less torquey than the Cadillac, though, at 290 horsepower and 267 pound-feet of torque. The Sport Hybrid is a bit more powerful and torquey than the Cadillac with 321 horsepower and 289 pound-feet of torque. The Acura does start at a lower price of just over $45,000.

The XT6 does beat one of its three-row crossover rivals, though. Its 20 mpg combined rating is comfortably ahead of the Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class's most efficient V6 version at just 18 mpg. But the Mercedes also delivers 362 horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque, and there are even more powerful, but less efficient, V8s on offer. The Mercedes is much more expensive than the Cadillac with a base price of over $70,000.





Featured Gallery2020 Cadillac XT6
2020 Cadillac XT6 2020 Cadillac XT6 2020 Cadillac XT6 2020 Cadillac XT6 2020 Cadillac XT6 2020 Cadillac XT6 2020 Cadillac XT6 2020 Cadillac XT6

Cadillac XT6 Information

Cadillac XT6
  • Image Credit: Cadillac
Share This Photo X