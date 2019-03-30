Looking for a new car? Check out our newly redesigned 'Cars For Sale' experience!

This monster car wash can clean up to 35 garbage trucks in an hour

It will even clean your semi

Mar 30th 2019 at 5:24PM
Transcript: A massive truck cleaned in just 2 minutes. Ever wonder how really big trucks get cleaned after a dirty day at the office? Interclean Equipment, LLC specializes in large vehicle cleaning. They build large washing systems for vehicles ranging from pickups to 440-ton mining haulers. The spinning high-pressured water system is completely touchless, and Interclean claims that its system can wash 35 garbage trucks an hour. The system also recycles water to eliminate waste. It can even remove paint oxidation and corrosion from vehicles.
Share This Photo X