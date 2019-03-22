Niels van Roij Design Adventum Coupe resurrects two-door Range Rover SV Coupe

Jaguar Land Rover put its plans for the gorgeous Range Rover SV Coupe on the curb for garbage collection because the carmaker has weightier matters to focus on, like its long-term survival strategies. English coachbuilder Niels van Roij Design uttered the equivalent of, "Don't mind if I do" in announcing it will build the two-door Adventum Coupe, based on the current Range Rover. You've seen the independent coachbuilder's work with the Tesla Model S shooting brake, and it is also working on a conversion turning the Ferrari 550 Modena into a new 250 GT "Breadvan."
Land Rover's SVO division planned to hand-build up to 999 SV Coupes at a starting price of £240,000 ($315,000). The company divulged that some customers had specced cars up to £340,000 after options, (nearly $450,000), which is two more cars' worth of options.
Van Roij will build just 100 Adventum Coupes, with an expected price range of £275,000 to £375,000 ($360,000-$500,000 U.S.) depending on the spec of the donor vehicle. We queried van Roij, and were told the price does "include the cost of the donor vehicle, in base specification. This can be either a used vehicle or a new car." Not that it will matter to a clientele drawn like zombies to brains at the sound of, "Anything is possible, from highly-polished woods, personalized tread plates, extraordinary one-off color-coded leather hides in chic patterns to sophisticated handcrafted embroidery."
The van Roij effort forestalls being a Xerox of the SV Coupe. The grille sports vertical strakes, and the aluminum re-skin omits the ornamental vent design on the fenders. Range Rover badging has been replaced with the coachbuilder's plaque in some places.
This isn't the first time a coachbuilder has stepped in to do what the factory won't do. The first Range Rover only came with two doors for the first 11 years of its life. A Swiss coachbuilder called Monteverdi would add two doors when asked, with the company's work polished enough to maintain the factory Land Rover warranty. More recently, Ark ReDesign peddled a two-door Range Rover in 2009, Merdad Collection did the same in 2013, and Bulgari Design did the same trick on the Sport model in 2014.
Van Roij says the first Adventum Coupe is being built, and will take six months to complete.
Land Rover's SVO division planned to hand-build up to 999 SV Coupes at a starting price of £240,000 ($315,000). The company divulged that some customers had specced cars up to £340,000 after options, (nearly $450,000), which is two more cars' worth of options.
Van Roij will build just 100 Adventum Coupes, with an expected price range of £275,000 to £375,000 ($360,000-$500,000 U.S.) depending on the spec of the donor vehicle. We queried van Roij, and were told the price does "include the cost of the donor vehicle, in base specification. This can be either a used vehicle or a new car." Not that it will matter to a clientele drawn like zombies to brains at the sound of, "Anything is possible, from highly-polished woods, personalized tread plates, extraordinary one-off color-coded leather hides in chic patterns to sophisticated handcrafted embroidery."
The van Roij effort forestalls being a Xerox of the SV Coupe. The grille sports vertical strakes, and the aluminum re-skin omits the ornamental vent design on the fenders. Range Rover badging has been replaced with the coachbuilder's plaque in some places.
This isn't the first time a coachbuilder has stepped in to do what the factory won't do. The first Range Rover only came with two doors for the first 11 years of its life. A Swiss coachbuilder called Monteverdi would add two doors when asked, with the company's work polished enough to maintain the factory Land Rover warranty. More recently, Ark ReDesign peddled a two-door Range Rover in 2009, Merdad Collection did the same in 2013, and Bulgari Design did the same trick on the Sport model in 2014.
Van Roij says the first Adventum Coupe is being built, and will take six months to complete.