Ford F-150 Harley-Davidson is back, but not from the Blue Oval

Ford has moved on from the days of building F-150s with a Harley-Davidson package, but that doesn't mean demand is equally as dead. No matter the year or the state of the companies, pairing two American icons together will always create a draw. Aftermarket customizing firm Tuscany Motor Company saw this as an opportunity and unveiled an officially licensed 2019 F-150 Harley-Davidson Edition at this year's Chicago Auto Show.
The truck was first unveiled as a one-off concept in 2018 as part of a Harley-Davidson anniversary celebration in Milwaukee. The crowd must have liked what it saw, as the project was given the green light for production. Tuscany expects to build 1,000-plus examples for 2019.
According to Tuscany, the truck has more than 70 exclusive parts, making it more than a basic appearance package. It's said to take inspiration from the Fat Boy and CVO motorcycles, and the Harley-Davidson Edition can be ordered only as a SuperCrew. The truck comes standard with a 5.0-liter V8, but can be ordered with the 3.5 EcoBoost V6 and offers a choice between 4x2 or 4x4 configurations.
As the old Harley F-150s were truly performance oriented with the engine from SVT Lightnings, Tuscany made sure to give its model some grunt, though this pickup is more geared for off-road luxury. It features a custom tuned Flowmaster stainless steel exhaust that Tuscany claims opens airflow and ticks up the horsepower numbers. Engine ventilation is also improved through the use of a functional ram-air hood.
The truck is lifted, though by how much exactly is not stated, and has a new BDS custom suspension. Like Toyota's TRD Pro models, the H-D-150 uses Fox performance shocks that have been tuned specifically for this model. Power lighted running boards will help drivers and passengers easily step into the truck.
The list of custom exterior features is massive, but one sticks out. Tuscany gave the F-150 some pretty sweet 22-inch milled aluminum wheels that are a direct visual link to the wheels seen on the Fat Boy. Those are wrapped in all-terrain tires for adventurous driving. As expected, there are Harley-Davidson logos and nameplates everywhere — seriously, everywhere — including the tailgate, tonneau cover, carpets, seats, floor mats, center console, fender vents, and door sills. Orange accents throughout add not-so-subtle reminders of the brand's thematic heritage.
Those thinking this was going to be a light uptick in cost are in for a rude awakening. For starters, an H-D F-150 with a V8 and rear-wheel drive gets an MSRP of $84,995. The example that will be seen at the Chicago Auto Show display has an asking price of $97,700, and we're positive customers could top the decade mark if they tried. The Tuscany Motor Company Ford F-150 Harley-Davidson is now available for orders at select Ford dealers.
