5 great dashcams | Autoblog's favorites

These car cams are all the rage nowadays

Sep 13th 2018 at 5:33PM
Looking for the best dashcam for your car? Dashcams are becoming more and more popular all across the world. They can help you keep a record of your driving habits, or even come in handy when dealing with insurance issues. Here is a list of some of our favorites.

Vantrue N2 pro dual dashcam - $199.99
Captures video inside and outside the car in 1080p. It even has infrared night vision.

Rexing V1P 2.4" dashcam - $129.98
Records at an "ultra wide" 170° angle and has collision detection.

YI 2.7" 1080p 60FPS dashcam - $49.99
A cost-effective alternative that still features HD recording, night vision, and a 165° field of view.

Crosstour 1080p dashcam - $39.99
Another budget option with HD video capture, a 3" LCD screen and collision detection.

Apeman dashcam 1080p - $42.99
1080p video, 170° angle, collision detection and even night vision. A huge bang for your buck.

Tell us about a situation you would've loved to have a dashcam handy in the comments.

Autoblog Minute is a short-form video series covering the hottest news in automotive and transportation. You'll find segments on everything from the latest vehicle concepts, to autonomous drones, to viral videos. This bite-size content will get you quickly caught up with what's going on in the industry.

Create alerts for any tag above
Share This Photo X