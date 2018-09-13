5 great dashcams | Autoblog's favorites

Vantrue N2 pro dual dashcam - $199.99
Captures video inside and outside the car in 1080p. It even has infrared night vision.
Rexing V1P 2.4" dashcam - $129.98
Records at an "ultra wide" 170° angle and has collision detection.
YI 2.7" 1080p 60FPS dashcam - $49.99
A cost-effective alternative that still features HD recording, night vision, and a 165° field of view.
Crosstour 1080p dashcam - $39.99
Another budget option with HD video capture, a 3" LCD screen and collision detection.
Apeman dashcam 1080p - $42.99
1080p video, 170° angle, collision detection and even night vision. A huge bang for your buck.
Tell us about a situation you would've loved to have a dashcam handy in the comments.
