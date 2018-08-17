Ford to auction one-of-a-kind blue Mustang Bullitt for charity

Ford is helping to fund research for juvenile diabetes in one big (and very blue) kind of way. The automaker is auctioning a one-of-a-kind Mustang Bullitt, featuring a custom Kona Blue paint job and its own unique set of grey alloy wheels. Each auction ticket is only $10 apiece, and 60,000 tickets will be sold in total. This Kona Blue Mustang Bullitt is set to be officially revealed this weekend, during the annual Woodward Dream Cruise held in Detroit.
Other than the specialized paint and wheels, this charitable Mustang also features blue stitching in the interior. Like the standard Bullitt, which we recently test drove, under the hood you'll find a sweet-sounding, 480-horsepower V8 that comes mated exclusively to a six-speed manual transmission. That gearbox also comes topped with a throwback shift-knob, made to look like a white cue ball.
Of course, the Mustang Bullitt itself is a nostalgic nod to the 1968 film "Bullitt," featuring Steve McQueen in the title role. The film is considered to be the first in which an action-packed car chase took a starring role. McQueen, driving a 1968 Mustang fastback painted in Highland Green, battled with a sinister Dodge Charger on the hilly streets of San Francisco. Spoiler alert, the Mustang wins.
Ford recently brought back the Bullitt Mustang to celebrate the 50th anniversary of this classic film. It's the third time a Mustang Bullitt has joined the automaker's ranks of potent pony-car variations.
The raffle for this one-of-a-kind 'Stang ends Nov. 9, with the winner set to be chosen Nov. 13. If you want to support a good cause — and have a shot at winning a truly unique muscle car — now is your chance.
