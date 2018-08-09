Mustang Bullitt and Hellcat Redeye | Autoblog Podcast #549

On this week's Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by Senior Editor Alex Kierstein and Green Editor John Snyder. They discuss driving the 2019 Ford Mustang Bullitt and the (deep breath) 2019 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody. They also recap this week's crazy Elon Musk news, and talk about the car brands they'd like to resurrect in the U.S. As always, they then help a listener pick a new car in the "Spend My Money" segment of the podcast.
Autoblog Podcast #549
- Cars we've been driving: 2019 Ford Mustang Bullitt and 2019 Dodge Challenger Hellcat Redeye
- Elon Musk might privatize Tesla
- Brands we want back
- Spend My Money
