5 great portable DVD players | Autoblog's favorites

Aug 16th 2018 at 7:40PM
Looking for the best portable DVD player to keep the kids occupied on a road trip?

Not every family wants to hand off an iPad to the kids for a nine-hour drive. Portable DVD players are a cost-effective way to keep the kiddos entertained. Here is a list of some of our favorites.

DBPOWER 10.5" Portable DVD Player - $69.99
This great option has an SD slot, 4 hours of battery time, and a swivel screen.

COOAU 11.5" Portable DVD Player - $67.99
In addition to having 5 hours of battery life, this player comes with 180 built-in video games.

THZY Dr. J Professional 9.5" - $60.99
Features 5 hours of battery life, SD and USB inputs, and comes with 2 power adapters.

Upgraded Pyle 15" Portable DVD Player - $104.99
The Pyle has a huge 15" screen, but comes at the expense of battery life - only about 2 hours.

UEME 10.1" Portable DVD Player - $69.99
Lightweight, easy to use, and comes with a car headrest mount.

What's your favorite way to keep passengers entertained on long drives?

