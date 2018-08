5 great portable DVD players | Autoblog's favorites

Looking for the best portable DVD player to keep the kids occupied on a road trip Not every family wants to hand off an iPad to the kids for a nine-hour drive. Portable DVD players are a cost-effective way to keep the kiddos entertained. Here is a list of some of our favorites.This great option has an SD slot, 4 hours of battery time, and a swivel screen.In addition to having 5 hours of battery life, this player comes with 180 built-in video games.Features 5 hours of battery life, SD and USB inputs, and comes with 2 power adapters.The Pyle has a huge 15" screen, but comes at the expense of battery life - only about 2 hours.Lightweight, easy to use, and comes with a car headrest mount.What's your favorite way to keep passengers entertained on long drives?