We drove a 1989 Mercedes G Wagen Cabriolet and it was awesome

Yes, you should be jealous. I got to drive this today, a 1989 #Mercedes G Wagen, a 300 GD Cabriolet. No driving embargo on this bad boy: surprisingly easy to drive, not as agricultural as I was expecting. Short gear stick on 4-sp manual and no tach made things interesting, but gearbox surprisingly direct. Steering vague as expected. 88hp diesel as slow as expected. What a cool experience. #gclass #mercedesbenz #mercedesgwagon #mercedesg #classicmercedes @autoblog @mike_magrath

A post shared by James Riswick (@jamesriswick) on May 1, 2018 at 7:06am PDT